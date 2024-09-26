Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

