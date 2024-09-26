Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Raised to $303.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,704,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Duolingo by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.