Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declines By 69.9%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
