Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declines By 69.9%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

