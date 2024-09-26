Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 11,490.9%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 11,490.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.8 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.