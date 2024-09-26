Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 366.9%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 366.9% from the August 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

