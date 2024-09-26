Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 9,775.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Chariot Stock Performance
Shares of Chariot stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Chariot
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.