Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 9,775.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Chariot Stock Performance

Shares of Chariot stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

