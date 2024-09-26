Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rises By 2,306.4%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a growth of 2,306.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 3.1 %
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
