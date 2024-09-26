FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in September

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRMO opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. FRMO has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $8.98.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

