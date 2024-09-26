Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

