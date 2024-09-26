Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of WAFU opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.
About Wah Fu Education Group
