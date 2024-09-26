Short Interest in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Grows By 100.0%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WISE opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

