WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ WTBN opened at $25.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

