Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Up 977.8% in September

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 977.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEEI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $24.87.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

