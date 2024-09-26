Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Expands By 383.9%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 2.2 %

VRAR opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Glimpse Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of The Glimpse Group worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.