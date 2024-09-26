Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the August 31st total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.04.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.
