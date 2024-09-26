Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the August 31st total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Free Report ) by 9,219.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.04.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

