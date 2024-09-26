Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 2,133.8% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

