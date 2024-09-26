Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 81.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. The company has a market cap of $778.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.