Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNDY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

