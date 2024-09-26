Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNDY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.