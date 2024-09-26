Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 25.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $192,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782 over the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 17.0 %

WHLR stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $1,378.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

