VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $60.48.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

