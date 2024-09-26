Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Declines By 65.9%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80). On average, equities research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

