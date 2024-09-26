VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSMV opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.