Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

