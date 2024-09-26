Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
