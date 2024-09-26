Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.