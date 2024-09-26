Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIASP stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7588 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

