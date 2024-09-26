Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases 5,616 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,366.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

