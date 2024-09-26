Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,315.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

