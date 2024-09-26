Values Added Financial LLC Buys 7,493 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,059.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

