Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 928.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,078,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

