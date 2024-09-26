Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,695 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 919.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

