WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,891.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

