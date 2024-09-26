Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

