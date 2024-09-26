New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 864.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

