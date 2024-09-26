Navalign LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,078,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

