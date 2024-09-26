Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in September

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.02 on Thursday. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.06.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

