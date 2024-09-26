Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in September

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

VSQTF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 99.61% and a negative return on equity of 788.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.