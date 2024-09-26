Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Grows By 418.8%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

