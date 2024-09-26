Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 91.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.