The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 808.0% in September

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 808.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Westaim Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Westaim stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. Westaim has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 737.56% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.