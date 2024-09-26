WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the August 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WonderFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About WonderFi Technologies
