The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

