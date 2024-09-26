Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of GPN opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

