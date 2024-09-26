JMP Securities Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $210.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $5,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

