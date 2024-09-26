Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases By 200.0%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
WRTBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
