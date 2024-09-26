Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $105,370,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

