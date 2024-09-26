Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $204.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.36.

GPN stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,764,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

