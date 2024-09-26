WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 1,076.9% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.
About WuXi AppTec
