WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 1,076.9% in September

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

