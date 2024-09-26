GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) PT Raised to $12.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

GeoPark Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

