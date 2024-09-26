KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 182,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

