Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.36.

GPN stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,029,000. Natixis lifted its position in Global Payments by 830.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 267.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

