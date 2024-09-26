Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

