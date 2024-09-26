Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $39.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Halliburton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

